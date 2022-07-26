LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Streaming Entertainment Ventures (SEV), a wholly owned subsidiary of TLD3 Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLDE), is pleased to announce that the company will soon be launching their new streaming app which will host a variety of streamed entertainment from movies and web series, to live events.

SEV has been constructively designing and developing the app to accommodate watch parties for audience engagement, and easy access to SEV programming with both free and premium options. The app is available for download on Android and iOS, but is currently only available by invitation while in beta testing. For a preview of our network, you can access content through https://sev.network/.

SEV is the network hub or main platform that will offer free (ad-driven) content. The next phase of the SEV network is to curate content of all genres. The focus of the network is to showcase diversity in filmmaking and content creation within the Black and Latinx cultures.

The SEV network is a major distribution source for established and up-and-coming content creators worldwide. Skies-the-limit for the types of content that SEV is looking for. Aside from the narrative, story-driven content, SEV is also seeking sports, lifestyle, game shows, music videos and talk show type of productions.

FlealeeTV (FLTV) is a featured channel on the SEV app for Black Indie Films. FLTV has featured filmmakers such as Reuben Johnson, Christopher Williams, and Alycia Cooper. "I see this as the start of something great for Black content. There is so much that is unseen and unheard because of fewer resources to attain major movie or television distribution for Black content creators", says Christopher, writer and director of Tales from Daville. This is a great stepping stone for film students, hobbyists, and those with professionally-produced content to showcase their work!

Star-driven, feature films that we know and love can be seen on the BlackStarStreaming (BSS) channel also found on the SEV app. The network is also looking to license movies from major studios to stream on BSS for one-stop shop digital entertainment. Additional multi-cultural streaming channels include Latinx and African content coming soon. SEV is making moves in the music and live entertainment industry as well with virtual concerts and documentaries centered around performing artists.

SEV President, Dion Lee, is making a commitment to share in the success of these independent artists by providing a platform with robust marketing and branding efforts. Lee, is inviting content creators to submit their works or content ideas directly to [email protected]. "Content is king! SEV is looking for the next "Next" in entertainment… period!" Lee remarks. Be seen, be heard, be streamed on SEV.

ABOUT STREAMING ENTERTAINMENT VENTURES (SEV)

Streaming Entertainment Ventures is the premier streaming network for digital video and livestream entertainment worldwide. SEV is a subsidiary of TLD3 Entertainment.

ABOUT FLEALEE TV

FLEALEE stands for Feeling Life through Entertainment & Arts, Live to Everyone Everywhere. FleaLeeTV is changing the way that consumers experience entertainment while giving artists a new platform to showcase their work, grow their fanbase plus monetize their efforts.

ABOUT TLD3 ENTERTAINMENT (TLDE)

TLD3 Entertainment Inc (http://tldecorp.com) is an NYC digital entertainment and technology company positioned to be a global leader in music streaming, entertainment streaming and social networking.

Media contact:

Carla C. Williams, MBA Gerald Baugh, CEO

Las Vegas, NV TLD3 Entertainment Group

276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704-885

New York, NY 10001

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 702.426.4498

Phone (646) 983.6155

