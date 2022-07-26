PR Newswire

Flucker will focus on equity in curriculum, solutions and services and serve as strategic advisor for HMH employee resource groups

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced the appointment of Benita Flucker as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer. In this critical new position, Flucker will oversee HMH's multifaceted commitment to building and delivering curriculum solutions and services that foster a holistic understanding of the world and honor the diverse students, educators and communities HMH serves each day. Working closely with HMH's Chief People Officer Alejandro Reyes, who will continue to lead HMH's employee-focused diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Flucker will also be an essential guiding voice for HMH's employee community as leader and strategic advisor for its nine employee resource groups, which are devoted to nurturing an inclusive, affirming culture at HMH.

Flucker's appointment builds upon deep industry experience and more than a decade of exceptional service at HMH, most recently in the role of senior vice president of the cross-functional Enterprise Development Strategy and Services team, driving strategic content development operations in close partnership across all lines of business.

In 2018, Flucker launched HMH's content equity, inclusion and diversity initiative and became a founding member of Innovation for Equity, of which HMH is a proud sponsor. In 2020, she became the executive sponsor and co-founder of HMH's Black Alliance Employee Resource Group.

"HMH's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion spans four key pillars—business, talent, leadership and culture. With our customer-facing solutions and business top of mind, I am thrilled that Benita will step into this expanded and critical role to elevate and expand our vision for inclusive education, further our mission and reinforce our values so that the meaningful work we do each day is in service of all students and teachers," said Jack Lynch, CEO, HMH. "Benita is a passionate champion for educators and students, and she is relied on by internal and external partners for her solution-oriented and collaborative mindset."

"I am excited to take on such an important role for HMH and to further our commitment to creating programs that reflect and resonate across learning communities. I have focused my career on equity in education and creating high-quality programs that empower teachers to do their best work," added Flucker. "I have a deep passion for ensuring students feel affirmed and can excel academically, and I strongly believe that it is essential all students see themselves and the possibilities for their future success in the materials we offer."

Flucker will focus on the essential intersection of internal and public-facing DEI efforts through leadership within two key areas: She will continue to ensure equity in curriculum, solutions and services, leading ongoing content equity, inclusion and diversity projects forward and working with internal and external stakeholders, including program authors and advisors, to advance this critical work. She will lead process and policy-making across lines of business and will connect directly with customers and other external audiences to uphold HMH's values-driven approach to equity and inclusivity in its content.

Working closely with Reyes, Flucker will continue HMH's efforts to align an inclusive and affirming culture with business strategy through HMH's employee resource groups and serve as a prominent voice on HMH's DEI Council, ensuring alignment with HR initiatives. HMH takes direct actions to attract, hire and retain diverse talent, nurture an inclusive workplace and create opportunities for meaningful conversations with its community.

