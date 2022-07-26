FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced that it will launch an affiliate sales program for its Grizzly Creek NaturalsTM CBD product line in early August 2022. The Company also announced that it is in negotiations to secure distribution for its CBD product line with national reach, with the expectation that a final agreement will also be reached in early August 2022.

"During the past few months, we have experienced an uptick in overall interest in our CBD products, which has now manifested itself in direct sales and distribution channel opportunities," said Fabian Deneault, BBBT's President. "Our CBD products, nearly all of which are manufactured by us using as few ingredients as possible, have always been favorably compared to competing products and we expect that they will find high success in our national distribution and direct sales channels."

According to an April 2022 report by Global Market Insights, the CBD market totaled $12.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% between 2022 and 2028. This expected growth is attributed to rising awareness of health benefits of CBD and its effectiveness in pain management and various other treatments. In addition, pet wellness is becoming a significant driver of CBD sales growth.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

