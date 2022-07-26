NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / SuperBox, Inc (OTC PINK:SBOX) a Nevada company and QuantumKore Innovation, Inc., a Delaware company, announce Merger

This is important news for the advancement of green technology and a cleaner environment.

SuperBox, Inc (OTC Pink: SBOX) is to be merged with Quantumkore Innovation, Inc.; an enterprising company with a bright future in green technologies. QuantumKore Innovation, Inc. is focused on cutting-edge transition technologies related to the decarbonisation and the waste conversion process in the energy sector. The merger was announced today. Neel Sawant (Chairman of the combined company) said "This will create an industry leader in Green Technology. The combined company will operate under the name of QuantumKore Innovation, Inc". The headquarters for the combined company will be in New York.

The merger will create jobs and will be a major player in the Green Technology for a Cleaner Environment.

Neel Sawant is looking to expand and distribute Green Technology worldwide.

QuantumKore Innovation, Inc will play a major role in the battle against climate change.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "ACT"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "Believe," "expect," "intend to" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ACT and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks.

