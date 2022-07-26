VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Frequency Exchange Corp. (the "Company") ( TSXV:FREQ, Financial) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has engaged Robert Cass, N.D., Leigh Erin Connealy, M.D. and Christine Schaffner, N.D. as members of an advisory group supporting the Company's wellness and performance enhancement technology, the "NIKKI" and the "WAVE 1" which is used to help people who are struggling with Lyme disease. Scott Forsgren, FDN-P also joins the team as a health coach, Lyme advocate, and host of the "BetterHealthGuy" podcast.

The Advisory Group has been assembled based on their skill sets and ability to advise management in the field of frequency wellness and performance.

In making the announcement, Frequency Exchange Corp., CEO Stephen Davis observed that "bringing the inspiration and experience of these frequency wellness and performance pioneers to our team will further speed our progress in overcoming the fastest growing tick-borne disease along with enhancing our wellness and performance."

Robert Cass, N.D. is a master formulator and has been in practice for more than 45 years. Dr. Cass is a sought-after international teacher, author, alchemist, and clinician. Dr. Cass will introduce the NIKKI and share trial results with over 20,000 frequency- based practitioners. Dr. Cass was instrumental in bringing frequency knowledge into this community of Practitioners that are dedicated to frequency healing.

Leigh Erin Connealy, M.D. will bring FREmedica modalities to a clinic that sees over 1,000 Chronic illness patients each week. Dr. Connealy's experience with the WAVE 1 has delivered profound results for her patients. Dr. Connealy reaches over 400,000 people that follow her podcast.

Christine Schaffner, N.D. has a clinic dedicated in helping patients overcome Lyme and other chronic illness as well as a variety of other health and wellness issues. Dr. Schaffner's knowledge in the use of frequencies for wellness and performance enhancement will help us further define and build our market. Dr. Schaffner reaches over 100,000 frequency literate people that follow her podcast.

Scott Forsgren, FDN-P is a Lyme survivor whose popular podcast focuses on Lyme disease and the myriad of factors associated with Lyme disease. Scott has been and will continue to be instrumental in introducing FREmedica to the World.

We would also like to thank Mary-Lynn Bellamy-Willms for the work she has done in helping the Company establish a strong foundation for growth over the past year. Mary- Lynn will shift her part-time role from Interim-President back to a consultant role with the Company. Mary-Lynn will work with the Executive team of FREmedica as we hire a full time President and finish the product trials around pain relief, stress & anxiety, sleep and Lyme disease, that will be run with the "NIKKI". These trials have varying timelines, anywhere from 1 week to 120 days. Results of our first Proof of Concept trial that was run in California will be released in August 2022.

The FREmedica team is excitedly the advances it is making with the new "NIKKI" program and will be releasing more details closer to our launch date.

About Frequency Exchange Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based company focused on the development and commercialization of a frequency emitter that delivers a special package of frequencies designed for the health and wellness market, specifically to target Lyme disease along with a variety of other wellness issues within North America. The "NIKKI"is the fifth generation frequency emitter released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology designed by the Company, specifically to deliver frequencies to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. The technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio energetic technology.

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp.

Stephen Davis

CEO & Director

250-732-7170

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Frequency Exchange Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709763/Frequency-Exchange-Corp-Engages-Globally-Renowned-Frequency-Doctor-Team



