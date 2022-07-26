VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / ( TSX:NANO, Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt: LBMB) Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind investors and guests that it will be hosting a webcast presentation today at 2:00pm (Pacific time). The live presentation will include a Q&A session with members of Nano One's management team.

Interested attendees will be able to participate in the webcast using the login details below and to submit questions through the website during the live presentation.

General corporate update commencing at 2:00pm Pacific time (please log in a few minutes before the presentation is due to start):

Webcast: https://nanoone.ca/annual-meeting-presentation-2022/

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Changing how the world makes battery materials

