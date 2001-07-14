Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining human capital management (HCM) platforms that enterprises use to optimize the human side of their business for competitive advantage.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called HCM Technology Platforms 2022, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover companies offering technology solutions for core HCM functions, talent management and recruiting.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

With the current tight market for skilled resources and evolving expectations around work, human capital management is increasingly vital to achieving strategic goals and competitive advantage. HCM technology solutions can help organizations become more agile, train or retrain workers and offer a superior employee experience. They can also maximize the productivity of the workforce, which usually makes up the largest cost component of an operating budget.

“Enterprises need effective people management more than ever,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “HCM technology platforms support the decisions of people managers to attract and retain great employees, resulting in significant value creation.”

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 50 HCM platform providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Core HCM Technology Plus Talent Management — Large Market, evaluating providers of SaaS solutions for automating and enabling core HR functions, such as payroll, benefits administration and workforce management, for large organizations.

Core HCM Technology Plus Talent Management — Midmarket,assessing providers of SaaS platforms that are appropriate for automating and enabling core HR functions in midsize enterprises, including payroll, benefits administration and workforce management.

Best-of-breed Recruiting Technology, covering SaaS solution providers that mostly or only offer technology for automating and enabling aspects of the recruiting or talent acquisition process. These vendors can provide solutions on a multi-country or multi-region basis that are readily adaptable to a region’s compliance needs.

A report produced from the study will cover the global HCM technology platform market and examine available products and services. ISG analysts Saskia Goods, Stacey Cadigan, Steve Goldberg and Akshay S Hiremath will serve as authors of the report.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of HCM services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as HCM technology providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

