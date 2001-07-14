The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Weber Inc. (“Weber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEBR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2022, before the market opened, Weber announced preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, including net sales between $525 million and $530 million. The Company also expected to report a net loss, noting that “[p]rofitability was negatively impacted by,” among other things, “promotional activity to enhance retail sell through.” Weber also announced that Chris Scherzinger “is departing” from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.21, or 16%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

