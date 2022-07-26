FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

384 N GRAND ST COBLESKILL, NY 12043

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $3.54Bil. The top holdings were CDW(5.77%), BRO(4.29%), and IEX(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EOG by 186,317 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.04.

On 07/26/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $103.605 per share and a market cap of $60.36Bil. The stock has returned 42.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 64,618 shares of NAS:ZBRA for a total holding of 236,956. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $348.91.

On 07/26/2022, Zebra Technologies Corp traded for a price of $324.22 per share and a market cap of $17.02Bil. The stock has returned -40.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zebra Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-book ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BURL by 88,176 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.98.

On 07/26/2022, Burlington Stores Inc traded for a price of $141.58 per share and a market cap of $9.35Bil. The stock has returned -57.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burlington Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-book ratio of 13.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 175,679 shares of NYSE:APH for a total holding of 733,173. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.56.

On 07/26/2022, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $69.63 per share and a market cap of $41.64Bil. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-book ratio of 6.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 47,815 shares in NYSE:WSO, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $263.83 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Watsco Inc traded for a price of $241.425 per share and a market cap of $9.37Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Watsco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.