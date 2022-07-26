WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Wellcome Trust Ltd is a nonprofit medical research charity organization that is based out of London. The trust was established in 1936 and was originally founded to administrate the fortune of pharmaceutical tycoon Sir Henry Wellcome. Wellcome Trust Ltd acts as the only trustee of the Wellcome Trust and is the charity trustee of the trust under charity law. After Henry Wellcome passed away, Sir Henry Dale would become Chairman and remain chairman for over two decades. Although the company would be negatively affected by WWII and would only have 1.2 million euros in charitable spend in its first two decades of operations, it would become profitable again in the 1950s. Following its founder’s will, the company focused on tropical and veterinary medicine, pharmacy and pharmacology, and the history of medicine with the majority of funds allocated to laboratory buildings, equipment, libraries, and museums. The fund had a focus on talented individuals in the scientific field instead of a broad industry perspective, providing a variety of innovative fellowships and travel grants. By the 1960s, the Wellcome Trust had grown to have operating units on a global scale in India, West Indies, Africa, and Brazil. The current Wellcome Trust Ltd would be created after the company was taken over by Glaxo Plc, prompting the formation of GlaxoWellcome Plc in 1995. The newly merged company would have a new Consitution that would allow the current trustees to become governors and allow it to have greater reach and longer term commitments. Wellcome Trust Ltd currently focuses on investments in public health, neurology, physiological science, immunology, infectious disease, and gene and cells research. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, making up another quarter of its total allocations, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary sector, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $7.67Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.71%), AMZN(6.18%), and V(6.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 600,000 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 07/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.86 per share and a market cap of $2,460.15Bil. The stock has returned 2.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 36.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 188 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472090.

On 07/26/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $429036.89 per share and a market cap of $630.77Bil. The stock has returned 2.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought 360,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 4,460,000. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.67.

On 07/26/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $115.25 per share and a market cap of $1,175.76Bil. The stock has returned -37.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-book ratio of 8.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.76.

On 07/26/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $250.52 per share and a market cap of $1,874.10Bil. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-book ratio of 11.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought 50,000 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 550,000. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $477.77.

On 07/26/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $421.83 per share and a market cap of $84.34Bil. The stock has returned -27.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 382.48, a price-book ratio of 21.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 113.28 and a price-sales ratio of 13.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

