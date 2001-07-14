Stelco Holdings Inc., (TSX: STLC), a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the close of the market.

Stelco management will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1 844 200 6205 or 1 646 904 5544 and use access code 906790. The conference call will also be webcasted live on the Investor Relations section of Stelco’s web site at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.stelco.com.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on August 11, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 25, 2022 by dialing 1 866 813 9403 and using the access code 844659.

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as uniform through-coil mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are distributors of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

