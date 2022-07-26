Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

53 SOUTH MAIN STREET IPSWICH, MA 01938

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 176 stocks valued at a total of $348.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.33%), AAPL(4.45%), and XOM(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. bought 5,574 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 6,639. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 07/26/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $181.24 per share and a market cap of $157.88Bil. The stock has returned -11.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-book ratio of 10.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,300-share investment in NYSE:WM. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.52 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $155.42 per share and a market cap of $64.64Bil. The stock has returned 7.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-book ratio of 9.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 11,600 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/26/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.845 per share and a market cap of $21.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ILMN by 1,518 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $263.74.

On 07/26/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $198.38 per share and a market cap of $31.19Bil. The stock has returned -59.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 8,352 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN865 per share and a market cap of MXN85.83Bil. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.