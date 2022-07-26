KBC Group NV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

KBC Group NV is a universal bank based out of Belgium. KBC Group NV, which stands for Kredietbank ABB Insurance CERA Group, is the second largest bancassurer in Belgium and 18th largest bank in Europe and can trace its history back to Volksbank van Leuven and Bremer Vorschussverein, both founded in 1889. The current bank was created out of a merger between two Belgian banks, the Kredietbank and CERA Bank, and a Belgian insurance company, the ABB, creating the KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company. The group company would begin acting on its expansion policy a year later, acquiring the ?SOB. The company would continue to grow and expand through various acquisitions, merging with a variety of banks and insurance companies in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company would merge with its parent company Almanij to create the current KBC Group NV in 2005. The newly merged group company would restructure its company and create five major business units: Belgium, Central & Eastern Europe and Russia, Merchant Banking, European Private Banking and Shared Services & Operations, each with its own separate management and objectives. KBC Group NV would continue to expand its presence in Europe, acquiring various companies in Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia and establishing a presence in the Russian banking market in 2007. The company would then begin its divestment program in 2010 and restructure itself in 2012, creating four main business units, Belgium, Czech Republic, International Markets, and International Product Factories, and various support units, CFO Services, CRO Services, Corporate Staff, and Corporate Change and Support. KBC Group NV’s assets are allocated across a variety of sectors including information technology, finance, consumer discretionary, health care, consumer staples, industrials, energy, and utilities and telecommunications, among others, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1478 stocks valued at a total of $19.85Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.79%), AAPL(3.88%), and UNH(2.03%).

KBC Group NV reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 905,619 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.67.

On 07/26/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $115.25 per share and a market cap of $1,175.76Bil. The stock has returned -37.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-book ratio of 8.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, KBC Group NV bought 1,201,557 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 1,959,280. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.53.

On 07/26/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $91.905 per share and a market cap of $232.07Bil. The stock has returned 22.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KBC Group NV reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 656,740 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 07/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.86 per share and a market cap of $2,460.15Bil. The stock has returned 2.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 36.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

KBC Group NV reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 37,424 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.38.

On 07/26/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $105.5 per share and a market cap of $1,388.27Bil. The stock has returned -24.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

KBC Group NV reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 366,537 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.91.

On 07/26/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $166.28 per share and a market cap of $416.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-book ratio of 15.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.49 and a price-sales ratio of 14.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

