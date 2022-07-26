KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $319.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(5.56%), DLTR(5.15%), and CIGI(5.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 125,455 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.68 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $47.23 per share and a market cap of $77.03Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 324,278-share investment in NYSE:KD. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.65 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.1 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -75.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/ reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 1,461 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2057.09.

On 07/26/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2082 per share and a market cap of $40.62Bil. The stock has returned 28.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/ bought 8,215 shares of NYSE:MPC for a total holding of 94,203. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.31.

On 07/26/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $87.985 per share and a market cap of $47.69Bil. The stock has returned 65.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 13,932 shares in NYSE:TY, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.75 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Tri-Continental Corp traded for a price of $27.43 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tri-Continental Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

