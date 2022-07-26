NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 225 stocks valued at a total of $4.58Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.50%), AAPL(2.57%), and GOOG(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 69,305 shares in NAS:LRCX, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $476.66 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $449.22 per share and a market cap of $62.38Bil. The stock has returned -28.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-book ratio of 10.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 267,330-share investment in NAS:AMAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.93 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $99.21 per share and a market cap of $86.41Bil. The stock has returned -27.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-book ratio of 7.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:ITW by 133,120 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.91.

On 07/26/2022, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $192.915 per share and a market cap of $60.05Bil. The stock has returned -12.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-book ratio of 16.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:PPG by 178,125 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.97.

On 07/26/2022, PPG Industries Inc traded for a price of $126.33 per share and a market cap of $29.71Bil. The stock has returned -21.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PPG Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:APD by 85,710 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.33.

On 07/26/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $234.915 per share and a market cap of $52.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

