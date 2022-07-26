Community Bank, N.A. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 421 stocks valued at a total of $699.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.19%), IVV(5.68%), and IEFA(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Community Bank, N.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Community Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 53,610 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.31.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.465 per share and a market cap of $42.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Community Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 80,010 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/26/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $20.27Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Community Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 30,000 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 07/26/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.1 per share and a market cap of $11.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 21,555-share investment in ARCA:RPV. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.66 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $76.465 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned 3.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Community Bank, N.A. reduced their investment in ARCA:LDUR by 15,000 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 07/26/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $95.92 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

