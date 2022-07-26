CAPROCK Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 550 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were VTI(12.66%), VOO(4.88%), and AAPL(4.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPROCK Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 83,133-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $294.91 per share and a market cap of $163.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a price-book ratio of 5.82.

During the quarter, CAPROCK Group, Inc. bought 54,976 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 683,746. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $196 per share and a market cap of $255.88Bil. The stock has returned -12.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

During the quarter, CAPROCK Group, Inc. bought 414,721 shares of NYSE:S for a total holding of 509,115. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.27.

On 07/26/2022, SentinelOne Inc traded for a price of $22.9486 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned -53.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.70 and a price-sales ratio of 20.34.

The guru sold out of their 294,418-share investment in BATS:PJAN. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.08 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $30.76 per share and a market cap of $530.86Mil. The stock has returned -5.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru established a new position worth 304,390 shares in BATS:PJUL, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.64 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $30.005 per share and a market cap of $427.36Mil. The stock has returned 0.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

