Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $403.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(10.59%), VUG(8.10%), and NOBL(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSM by 189,200 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.4.

On 07/26/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.445 per share and a market cap of $5.53Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 271,157 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.61.

On 07/26/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.89 per share and a market cap of $15.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 176,705-share investment in NYSE:USB. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.98 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $47.52 per share and a market cap of $70.84Bil. The stock has returned -11.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FPE by 424,469 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.87.

On 07/26/2022, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.755 per share and a market cap of $6.56Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.71.

The guru established a new position worth 183,106 shares in ARCA:FDL, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.2 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $35.635 per share and a market cap of $3.02Bil. The stock has returned 11.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

