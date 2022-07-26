AMF Tjanstepension AB recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 209 stocks valued at a total of $10.19Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(11.77%), GOOG(3.81%), and GOOGL(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMF Tjanstepension AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 93,738 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.38.

On 07/26/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $105.5 per share and a market cap of $1,388.27Bil. The stock has returned -24.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought 260,554 shares of NYSE:TMO for a total holding of 470,803. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $551.06.

On 07/26/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $571.93 per share and a market cap of $224.16Bil. The stock has returned 8.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought 520,565 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 1,015,234. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.26.

On 07/26/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $258.6801 per share and a market cap of $191.28Bil. The stock has returned 8.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 8.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 524,689 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.76.

On 07/26/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $250.52 per share and a market cap of $1,874.10Bil. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-book ratio of 11.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought 802,427 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 834,947. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.49.

On 07/26/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $162.025 per share and a market cap of $84.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.37 and a price-sales ratio of 8.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

