Harbor Island Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7 Grove Street Topsfield, MA 01983

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were AMAT(14.47%), LRCX(12.65%), and AAPL(11.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harbor Island Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Harbor Island Capital LLC bought 160,619 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 400,532. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.68.

On 07/26/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.385 per share and a market cap of $34.87Bil. The stock has returned -51.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-book ratio of 0.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GATX by 5,191 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.96.

On 07/26/2022, GATX Corp traded for a price of $94.975 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned 6.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GATX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Harbor Island Capital LLC bought 10,370 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 164,834. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.97.

On 07/26/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $42.655 per share and a market cap of $190.87Bil. The stock has returned -25.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 12,300 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.69.

On 07/26/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $32.11 per share and a market cap of $33.24Bil. The stock has returned 16.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Harbor Island Capital LLC bought 4,986 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 259,520. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 07/26/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $44.03 per share and a market cap of $183.04Bil. The stock has returned -17.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.