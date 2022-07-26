FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1228 stocks valued at a total of $399.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(5.35%), AAPL(4.40%), and IEFA(2.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 55,526 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 07/26/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.975 per share and a market cap of $21.66Bil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC bought 38,465 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 811,160. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.95.

On 07/26/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $104.87 per share and a market cap of $1,389.68Bil. The stock has returned -21.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TFC by 68,715 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.42.

On 07/26/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $48.63 per share and a market cap of $64.56Bil. The stock has returned -7.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC bought 58,251 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 183,885. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/26/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.64 per share and a market cap of $85.65Bil. The stock has returned -17.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC bought 30,968 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 100,571. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/26/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.34 per share and a market cap of $64.65Bil. The stock has returned -9.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

