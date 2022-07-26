PRW Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 PINE HILL DRIVE QUINCY, MA 02169

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(22.12%), VTV(9.59%), and FNDF(8.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRW Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought 61,315 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 81,061. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/26/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $73.18 per share and a market cap of $33.72Bil. The stock has returned 53.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

The guru established a new position worth 40,520 shares in NAS:IJT, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.38 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF traded for a price of $112.46 per share and a market cap of $5.07Bil. The stock has returned -12.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru sold out of their 146,271-share investment in BATS:FAUG. Previously, the stock had a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.9 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $35.69 per share and a market cap of $223.06Mil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru sold out of their 71,295-share investment in ARCA:ARKK. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.9 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $43.88 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned -63.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru sold out of their 17,902-share investment in ARCA:VBK. Previously, the stock had a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $217.04 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $209.05 per share and a market cap of $12.17Bil. The stock has returned -26.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

