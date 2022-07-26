Brendel Financial Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

64 LYME ROAD HANOVER, NH 03755

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were SHW(6.74%), XOM(4.83%), and PFE(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 34,542-share investment in NYSE:NUE. Previously, the stock had a 2.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.7 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Nucor Corp traded for a price of $122.75 per share and a market cap of $32.32Bil. The stock has returned 28.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nucor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 67,411-share investment in NYSE:AFL. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.13 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $55.8 per share and a market cap of $35.94Bil. The stock has returned 6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 47,235-share investment in NYSE:SYY. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.7 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $86.55 per share and a market cap of $44.18Bil. The stock has returned 20.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-book ratio of 33.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought 12,980 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 19,233. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.1.

On 07/26/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $174.73 per share and a market cap of $460.11Bil. The stock has returned 4.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-book ratio of 6.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 47,812 shares in NYSE:ENB, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.65 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $44 per share and a market cap of $88.51Bil. The stock has returned 19.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

