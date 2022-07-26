COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHO(23.25%), IVV(7.24%), and SCHV(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 779,979 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 945,226. The trade had a 19.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 07/26/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.1946 per share and a market cap of $9.70Bil. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 133,211 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.13.

On 07/26/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $29.18 per share and a market cap of $11.49Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 51,791 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.1.

On 07/26/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.57 per share and a market cap of $27.71Bil. The stock has returned -4.61% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 10,890 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/26/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $294.91 per share and a market cap of $163.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.38% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a price-book ratio of 5.82.

During the quarter, COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 119,123 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 125,908. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.81.

On 07/26/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.83 per share and a market cap of $7.54Bil. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

