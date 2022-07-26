Xcel Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $274.00Mil. The top holdings were PFE(7.99%), VZ(5.75%), and AMZN(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Xcel Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC bought 190,011 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 291,823. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 07/26/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.345 per share and a market cap of $131.01Bil. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,591 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 115,260. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.95.

On 07/26/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $104.96 per share and a market cap of $1,389.68Bil. The stock has returned -21.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 20,450 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 07/26/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $181.24 per share and a market cap of $157.88Bil. The stock has returned -11.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-book ratio of 10.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 19,185 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.83.

On 07/26/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $212.83 per share and a market cap of $451.81Bil. The stock has returned -14.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-book ratio of 13.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.73 and a price-sales ratio of 17.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 42,609 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.1.

On 07/26/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.16 per share and a market cap of $157.68Bil. The stock has returned 12.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

