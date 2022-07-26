S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.70%), BSCM(4.33%), and BSCN(4.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 20,688 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.27 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $297.64 per share and a market cap of $305.54Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 54,082 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.98.

On 07/26/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $80.595 per share and a market cap of $92.66Bil. The stock has returned -34.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought 18,116 shares of NYSE:EL for a total holding of 26,263. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.86.

On 07/26/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $251.79 per share and a market cap of $89.77Bil. The stock has returned -23.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-book ratio of 14.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought 25,198 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 91,995. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 07/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.0342 per share and a market cap of $2,460.15Bil. The stock has returned 2.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 36.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 55,494 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.32.

On 07/26/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $39.16 per share and a market cap of $161.27Bil. The stock has returned -24.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

