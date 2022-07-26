WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were EEM(5.65%), EFA(5.20%), and AAPL(4.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 49,625-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought 5,600 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 14,725. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.

On 07/26/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $90.9 per share and a market cap of $116.79Bil. The stock has returned 63.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought 5,625 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 66,745. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.98.

On 07/26/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $80.595 per share and a market cap of $92.66Bil. The stock has returned -34.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 10,025 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 07/26/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.26 per share and a market cap of $25.62Bil. The stock has returned -21.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought 1,320 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 13,268. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.76.

On 07/26/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $250.52 per share and a market cap of $1,874.10Bil. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-book ratio of 11.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

