Venture Visionary Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1685 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.94%), MSFT(3.70%), and SPY(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 45,964 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/26/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $179.58 per share and a market cap of $51.98Bil. The stock has returned -17.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 57,880 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.57.

On 07/26/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $143.79 per share and a market cap of $11.86Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

During the quarter, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought 62,115 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 256,611. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $135.0299 per share and a market cap of $97.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FFIE by 1,490,570 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.11.

On 07/26/2022, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc traded for a price of $2.18 per share and a market cap of $663.50Mil. The stock has returned -84.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.99.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XOP by 47,011 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.65.

On 07/26/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $126.85 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned 52.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

