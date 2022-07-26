Great Diamond Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $301.00Mil. The top holdings were IWV(7.25%), VTI(5.78%), and MSFT(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Great Diamond Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 144,567-share investment in NAS:PFF. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.61 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.89 per share and a market cap of $15.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Great Diamond Partners, LLC bought 67,512 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 110,776. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/26/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.8427 per share and a market cap of $21.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Great Diamond Partners, LLC bought 5,996 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 9,463. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.2.

On 07/26/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $331.51 per share and a market cap of $315.65Bil. The stock has returned 38.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-book ratio of 33.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.87 and a price-sales ratio of 10.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IDXX by 3,532 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $409.89.

On 07/26/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $381.09 per share and a market cap of $31.88Bil. The stock has returned -44.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-book ratio of 49.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.73 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 14,034 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.07.

On 07/26/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $113.92 per share and a market cap of $335.29Bil. The stock has returned -22.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

