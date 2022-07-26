Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10599 DOUBLE R BLVD RENO, NV 89521

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $70.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRW(10.45%), DEW(9.68%), and IWY(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 110,652 shares. The trade had a 13.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.46.

On 07/26/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $93.19 per share and a market cap of $9.07Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

The guru established a new position worth 146,777 shares in ARCA:DEW, giving the stock a 9.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.57 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund traded for a price of $45.984 per share and a market cap of $101.17Mil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru established a new position worth 70,858 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 4.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.48 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned 3.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 10,209 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.46.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $157.59 per share and a market cap of $22.79Bil. The stock has returned -5.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

During the quarter, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC bought 17,145 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 127,146. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.41.

On 07/26/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $59.06 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a price-book ratio of 5.40.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.