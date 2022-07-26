Fullen Financial Group recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were BIV(11.46%), VEU(9.75%), and IGSB(7.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fullen Financial Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Fullen Financial Group bought 15,953 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 302,904. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $49.99 per share and a market cap of $31.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, Fullen Financial Group bought 3,591 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 60,062. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.9169 per share and a market cap of $40.43Bil. The stock has returned -14.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, Fullen Financial Group bought 2,637 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 27,916. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $233.85 per share and a market cap of $71.31Bil. The stock has returned -21.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a price-book ratio of 7.50.

During the quarter, Fullen Financial Group bought 5,203 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 229,104. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.18.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.815 per share and a market cap of $12.36Bil. The stock has returned -10.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fullen Financial Group bought 2,766 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 71,954. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $135.0299 per share and a market cap of $97.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

