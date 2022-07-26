XXEC, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2200 S UTICA PLACE STE 430 TULSA, OK 74114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(8.67%), ZTS(8.02%), and GNRC(7.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were XXEC, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 17,140 shares in NYSE:FICO, giving the stock a 5.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.79 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Fair Isaac Corp traded for a price of $426.96 per share and a market cap of $11.11Bil. The stock has returned -20.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fair Isaac Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 8.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, XXEC, Inc. bought 24,675 shares of NYSE:GNRC for a total holding of 44,975. The trade had a 4.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.52.

On 07/26/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $230.09 per share and a market cap of $14.71Bil. The stock has returned -48.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-book ratio of 6.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 30,670-share investment in NYSE:ECL. Previously, the stock had a 3.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.9 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $157.4175 per share and a market cap of $45.13Bil. The stock has returned -26.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-book ratio of 6.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 41,982-share investment in NYSE:CARR. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.33 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Carrier Global Corp traded for a price of $37.92 per share and a market cap of $31.92Bil. The stock has returned -25.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carrier Global Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, XXEC, Inc. bought 7,500 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 17,500. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.91.

On 07/26/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $150.7 per share and a market cap of $168.91Bil. The stock has returned 7.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-book ratio of 12.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.