Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

WINDMILL HILL WADDESDON, X0 HP18 0JZ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $194.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYX(37.21%), IVE(24.83%), and GDX(11.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 715,000-share investment in ARCA:DBB. Previously, the stock had a 9.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.24 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Invesco DB Base Metals Fund traded for a price of $18.56 per share and a market cap of $340.40Mil. The stock has returned -10.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought 194,600 shares of ARCA:SPYX for a total holding of 781,212. The trade had a 9.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.91.

On 07/26/2022, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF traded for a price of $95.85 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought 116,920 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 349,920. The trade had a 8.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.27.

On 07/26/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $141.27 per share and a market cap of $23.67Bil. The stock has returned -3.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

During the quarter, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought 394,100 shares of ARCA:URA for a total holding of 697,100. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.45.

On 07/26/2022, Global X Uranium ETF traded for a price of $19.76 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned 7.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Uranium ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought 22,000 shares of ARCA:REMX for a total holding of 66,000. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.54.

On 07/26/2022, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF traded for a price of $86.77 per share and a market cap of $766.89Mil. The stock has returned -12.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

