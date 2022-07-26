KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 973 stocks valued at a total of $2.00Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.66%), AMZN(2.79%), and MSFT(2.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 581,910 shares in NAS:AUPH, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.46 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $9.5 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.80 and a price-sales ratio of 19.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 100,352-share investment in NAS:VGSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.92 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.87 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 200,425 shares in BATS:BUFR, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.4 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs traded for a price of $22.0401 per share and a market cap of $751.78Mil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 61,965 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.96.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.0652 per share and a market cap of $38.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 46,783-share investment in NYSE:DCUE. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.82 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $101.61 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

