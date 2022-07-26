Scott Investment Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were DLTR(5.50%), MSFT(4.99%), and EOG(4.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Scott Investment Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 65,100-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 64,500 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.19 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.44 per share and a market cap of $90.20Bil. The stock has returned -74.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Scott Investment Partners LLP bought 29,800 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 32,800. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.49.

On 07/26/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $162.025 per share and a market cap of $84.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.37 and a price-sales ratio of 8.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Scott Investment Partners LLP bought 14,300 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 43,800. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.54.

On 07/26/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $104.9 per share and a market cap of $165.47Bil. The stock has returned -35.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-book ratio of 10.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Scott Investment Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 40,000 shares. The trade had a 3.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.92.

On 07/26/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $109.68 per share and a market cap of $192.01Bil. The stock has returned -6.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-book ratio of 5.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

