Symmetry Investments LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $417.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(8.78%), XLV(5.61%), and TDG(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Symmetry Investments LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Symmetry Investments LP bought 170,456 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 182,456. The trade had a 5.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 07/26/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.76 per share and a market cap of $39.69Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a price-book ratio of 4.72.

During the quarter, Symmetry Investments LP bought 41,300 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 97,100. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/26/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $391.58 per share and a market cap of $354.94Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 165,000-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.46 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.815 per share and a market cap of $33.59Bil. The stock has returned -14.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced their investment in NYSE:TDG by 16,490 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $591.12.

On 07/26/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $585.53 per share and a market cap of $32.04Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.81 and a price-sales ratio of 6.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Symmetry Investments LP reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 56,825 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.78.

On 07/26/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $101.86 per share and a market cap of $65.96Bil. The stock has returned -28.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.06, a price-book ratio of 13.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.52 and a price-sales ratio of 9.96.

