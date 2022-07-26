RWQ Financial Management Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $40.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(14.08%), MSFT(13.31%), and GOOGL(11.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RWQ Financial Management Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

RWQ Financial Management Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 85,522 shares. The trade had a 11.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.67.

On 07/26/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $115.3568 per share and a market cap of $1,175.76Bil. The stock has returned -37.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-book ratio of 8.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

RWQ Financial Management Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 63,604 shares. The trade had a 9.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 07/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.0342 per share and a market cap of $2,460.15Bil. The stock has returned 2.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 36.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

RWQ Financial Management Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 6,849 shares. The trade had a 6.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $821.86.

On 07/26/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $776.8333 per share and a market cap of $810.46Bil. The stock has returned 17.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.28, a price-book ratio of 23.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.32 and a price-sales ratio of 14.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RWQ Financial Management Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 2,447 shares. The trade had a 5.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.95.

On 07/26/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $104.96 per share and a market cap of $1,389.68Bil. The stock has returned -21.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RWQ Financial Management Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 37,460 shares. The trade had a 4.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.07.

On 07/26/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $113.92 per share and a market cap of $335.29Bil. The stock has returned -22.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

