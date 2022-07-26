Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $486.76Bil. The top holdings were MODN(6.93%), HROW(6.38%), and AMEH(6.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 826,773 shares in NYSE:MODN, giving the stock a 6.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.94 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Model N Inc traded for a price of $24.46 per share and a market cap of $900.72Mil. The stock has returned -23.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Model N Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -266.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:XPOF by 1,596,665 shares. The trade had a 5.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.1.

On 07/26/2022, Xponential Fitness Inc traded for a price of $12.45 per share and a market cap of $336.51Mil. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xponential Fitness Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:DTC by 4,306,398 shares. The trade had a 5.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.5.

On 07/26/2022, Solo Brands Inc traded for a price of $4.27 per share and a market cap of $273.89Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Solo Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The guru established a new position worth 486,784 shares in NYSE:FCN, giving the stock a 5.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.84 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, FTI Consulting Inc traded for a price of $185.28 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 34.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTI Consulting Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 158,678 shares in NYSE:GTLS, giving the stock a 5.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $170.99 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $164.64 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned 16.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 154.72, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

