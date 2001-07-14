Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Weber Inc. (“Weber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEBR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2022, before the market opened, Weber announced preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, including net sales between $525 million and $530 million. The Company also expected to report a net loss, noting that “[p]rofitability was negatively impacted by,” among other things, “promotional activity to enhance retail sell through.” Weber also announced that Chris Scherzinger “is departing” from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.21, or 16%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Weber securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

