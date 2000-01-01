Etsy: The Good and the Bad

Etsy Inc. ( ETSY, Financial) benefited immensely from the pandemic-related boost to e-commerce companies. However, the stock has been on a roller coaster recently, falling 56% this year. This downturn was triggered by investors' fear of a notable slowdown in growth in the post-pandemic era, and many Wall Street analysts have cited that Etsy’s profitability may be negatively impacted by downward pressure stemming from rising prices and geopolitical tensions.

While the company has a long runway for growth, investors should closely monitor a few negative developments to determine whether or not the company is a good investment currently.

First-quarter earnings, while not disappointing, were nothing to write home about

On May 5, Etsy reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations, but the company reported a deceleration in growth primarily due to the reopening of the economy. The specialty retailer reported earnings of 60 cents per share for the quarter, compared to 59 cents expected by analysts. Revenue came in at $579.27 million, up only 5% year over year.

Rising services segment sales helped the company report positive growth in the first quarter, which is a good sign for investors. Services revenue was $151.6 million, accounting for 26.2% of its total revenue.

As highlighted in the chart below, revenue surged at the height of pandemic fears, and analysts are now estimating revenue growth will plateau in the next couple years.

Marketplace revenue came to $427.7 million in the first quarter, accounting for 73.8% of total revenue and up 3.4% from the previous quarter, aided by continued strength in buying activity on the platform.

The active buyer base increased 4.9% from the previous quarter to 95.1 million. The company ended the first quarter with 7.7 million active sellers, up 62.8% year over year.

The slowdown in e-commerce spending resulted in a 2% decrease in gross merchandise sales on the Etsy marketplace. Marketplace GMS per active buyer on a trailing 12-month basis was $137, up 10%. Non-U.S. GMS for the Etsy marketplace increased 5% from the previous quarter and accounted for 45% of total GMS.

The company reported a net profit of $86.1 million for the first quarter, an alarming 40% decline compared to the first quarter of 2021. Rising costs had a lot to do with this massive decline in earnings. As highlighted below, costs increased across the board in the first quarter compared to the prior-year period, and this was one of the main developments that spooked investors after the company reported earnings.

Financial statement item As a percentage of revenue in Q1 2021 As a percentage of revenue in Q1 2022 Cost of revenue 25.95% 29.86% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 36.94% 39.98% R&D expenses 9.75% 15.45% Total operating expenses 46.69% 55.42%

Source: Company filings.

The increase in costs deteriorated the operating and Ebitda margins of Etsy in the first quarter, which is something it needs to address to become profitable in the long run.

Room for growth

The primary driver of Etsy’s growth is that it is the only reliable digital marketplace focusing on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. It is the market leader for artist-made and handmade goods, connecting millions of sellers and buyers. Unlike other e-commerce giants, the company allows artists to earn a living, sell their products globally through a virtual store and connect with a community of other artists. The company makes money by charging sellers a listing fee and a commission, as well as offering advertising services.

Etsy has built a strong global customer base that makes it difficult for competitors to break into by offering free shipping from sellers worldwide and investing in technology and resources to improve the buying and selling experience. Etsy has established itself as the go-to place to buy and sell an array of custom gifts and has also created a high-quality user experience. The company's product offerings have also been expanded through acquisitions such as Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace, Depop, a fashion resale marketplace, and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

The company is gradually expanding its international presence as well. Etsy currently operates in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Canada, Australia, France and India. Even with these recent expansions, Etsy's all-time buyer penetration remains below 50% in all seven of its core markets, and its penetration in foreign markets is 80% lower than in its two largest markets - the U.S. and the U.K. This means there is significant opportunity for long-term market expansion in the massive European and Asian markets.

According to management, Etsy's total addressable market across all relevant retail categories is around $2 trillion, with the company owning only 2.6% of this market today. Although these numbers should be viewed with caution, it is reasonable to conclude that Etsy is still in the very early stages of capturing its addressable market, leaving it with a long runway for growth.

Challenges and valuation concerns

Although Etsy has created a name for itself as a unique e-commerce company with a focus on handmade products, investors cannot ignore the threat posed by well-established e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial). These big tech giants have already shown a keen interest in expanding into the handmade products market, which could force Etsy to spend more on marketing and offer fee discounts to sellers. As competition in the industry increases, Etsy is likely to see a further deterioration of its profit margins, which is not an ideal outcome for shareholders.

Rising inflation is another big challenge for the company, which can be confirmed by the negative impact inflation had on its first-quarter earnings. With geopolitical tensions proving to be long-lasting and macroeconomic conditions continuing to remain challenging, the demand for products sold on Etsy could materially decline while profit margins take a hit from an increase in the company's cost base.

From a valuation perspective, Etsy is still valued as a high-growth company despite the beating its stock has taken so far this year. The company is valued at a forward price-earnings ratio of 27.17 in comparison to the consumer discretionary sector median of just 11.86. With discretionary spending set to decline sharply in a recessionary environment, Etsy investors will likely be hit with a reality check if the company fails to beat Wall Street's earnings estimates for the second quarter.

The GF Score of 86 out of 100 accurately reflects the company's current position of good performance potentail. Etsy is still growing fast, but is struggling to be profitable and does not offer a lot for value investors at current share prices.

Takeaway

The pandemic significantly inflated the demand for almost all digital retailers, but as normalcy prevails, Etsy and many other e-commerce companies have found themselves under pressure to execute their growth strategies. Short-term challenges might push the stock down further before things begin to get better. Long-term-oriented growth investors might find Etsy attractively valued today, but the risk-reward profile does not seem very appealing given the possibility of it reporting lackluster earnings growth for the second quarter.