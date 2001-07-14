Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Taro to Release First Quarter Results on July 27, 2022

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the close of market on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

