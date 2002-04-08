LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today announced it will be the headline sponsor of the annual Route Consultant Contractor Expo taking place from Saturday, August 20th to Sunday, August 21st at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by Route Consultant, a Nashville-based logistics consulting firm, the Route Consultant Contractor Expo is one of the largest gatherings of FedEx Ground Independent Service Providers (ISP) and Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSP) nationwide. Xos will display its stepvan and stripped chassis at the Expo.



Xos Chief Executive Officer Dakota Semler will participate in an on-stage fireside chat with Route Consultant Founder Spencer Patton on Saturday, August 20th from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. PDT at Vendome A of the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. The conversation will cover how Xos is building the connected ecosystem of electric fleets.

“The Route Consultant Expo is a fantastic event that gives us the opportunity to meet and greet our customers from all over the country,” said Mr. Semler. “We’re thrilled to partner with Route Consultant as the headline sponsor to continue building our relationship with FedEx independent service providers and Amazon delivery service partners.”

“We’re thankful for the participation from Dakota and Xos for a second year in a row,” said Mr. Patton. “Their participation at our annual Expo allows contractors to get hands-on experience with an electric vehicle custom-built for the logistics industry.”

The Route Consultant Contractor Expo is free for independent service providers to attend. Interested parties can sign up to attend the invite at this link: https://www.routeconsultantexpo.com/ .

This is the second year that Xos is participating in the Route Consultant Contractor Expo. In December 2021, Xos announced a multi-million dollar truck order with Route Consultant.

Additionally, Mr. Semler will be participating in an online, live webinar with Mr. Patton on Wednesday, July 27th at 3:30 p.m. CDT as part of Route Consultant’s free weekly contractor and investor Q&A. Interested attendees can register to join at this link: https://www.routeconsultant.com/upcoming-events/weekly-webinar-072722 .

