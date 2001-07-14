The GEO Group, Inc. ( NYSE:GEO, Financial) ("GEO") announced today that it has rescheduled the date for its second quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call. GEO will now release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 before the market opens. GEO has rescheduled its conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of the Board, Jose Gordo, Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, James Black, President, GEO Secure Services, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.

To participate in the teleconference, please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)

1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast replay will remain available on the website for one year.

A telephonic replay will also be available through August 16, 2022. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 3959973. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.

