Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before financial markets open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Ffgpa38jmand will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until August 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 4629057. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

