SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Olaplex Holdings, Inc.'s Second Quarter Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

