IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Deborah Borg will join the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion Officer, effective August 29, 2022. Peter Sommers—currently Interim Chief Human Resources Officer—will resume the position of VP, Global People Services and support Borg for a seamless transition.

Borg joins IFF from Bunge Limited, where she served as Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer since 2016. In that role, she was responsible for its people, culture, communications strategy and operations for the company’s 25,000-employee global Agribusiness and Food organizations. Prior to joining Bunge, she served in a variety of leadership and HR roles in Australia, Switzerland and the U.S. for Dow Chemical, where she helmed multiple successful employee engagement, M&A integration and talent capability initiatives. As president of Dow USA, she was responsible for overall business performance, regional business strategy, new business development, and external relationships with customers, government organizations and joint-venture partners.

“I am thrilled to have Deb join our leadership team,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO, IFF. “With her deep experience connecting HR, culture, employee engagement and business strategy and outcomes—as well as her change-management expertise—she has the right skillset for IFF and our people, as we strengthen our execution-driven culture. She brings an extensive track record of building world-class talent and a long-standing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Her clear passion, fresh perspective and people-first philosophy will make her a welcome new strategic partner in our executive committee.”

Borg holds a Bachelor of Business Management in Human Resources and a master’s in training and change management, both from Victoria University, Melbourne Australia. She has served as a non-executive director on the board of SWM International (NYSE: SWM) since 2019. She will be based in IFF’s New York headquarters.

“I offer my sincerest thanks to Pete for stepping in during this search,” Clyburn said. His strong and steady leadership—combined with outstanding institutional knowledge—provided the ballast for a smooth transition and helped us roll out leading-edge initiatives that benefit all IFFers. I look forward to his continued leadership and his invaluable contributions to come at IFF.”

