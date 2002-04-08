Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ABOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), in San Diego and virtually, from Sunday, July 31, to Thursday, August 4, 2022
    • Acumen scientists will present a poster, “Preparation and qualification of soluble amyloid beta oligomers for use in bioanalytic assays supporting Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics,” (P4-178) on August 3
  • The BTIG Biotech Conference, in New York and virtually, on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET
    • Dr. Eric Siemers, Chief Medical Officer, will be participating in an AD panel: “The Next Generation of Anti-Amyloid and Anti-Tau Targeting Therapeutics for Alzheimer's Disease”

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Charlottesville, Va. with clinical operations based in Carmel, Ind., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on toxic soluble AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Contacts:

Media:
[email protected]

Investors:
[email protected]

