Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:






FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

8/4/2022

8/5/2022

8/19/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

8/4/2022

8/5/2022

8/19/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income




















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.





favicon.png?sn=NY27725&sd=2022-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301593706.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27725&Transmission_Id=202207261606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27725&DateId=20220726
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles