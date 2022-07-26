Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the asset management arm of the Mirae Asset Financial Group. The company is based out of Seoul, South Korea and was originally established in 1998. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. conducts its research internally and invests in the fixed income and public equity markets across Asia. Although the company has a focus on Asia, the company has expanded its physical presence to have offices across the globe in Australia, India, United States, U.K., Canada, and Colombia, among others. The company now operates with over 600 employees of which 120 are investment professionals. After the launching of Korea’s first mutual investment fund with the establishment of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., the company would be selected as the external manager of the National Pension Service of Korea just three years later. The company would then begin establishing its international presence beginning in 2003 with the opening of its office in 2003 with the establishment of Mirae Asset Global Investments (HK). Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. would continue to expand, establishingnew locations in Indian and the UK, in, respectively 2006 and 2007, and becoming the largest investor in emerging markets with the founding of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Brazil) and Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) in 2008. The company would continue to expand and, in 2011, would acquire Betapro Management Inc. and TLG Asset Management to supplement its organic growth. By 2012, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. would become the largest fixed income fund manager in Korea. The company invests in a variety of sectors, primarily focusing on the information technology, finance, and consumer discretionary sectors which each make up over a fifth of its total asset allocations. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. currently offers a variety of mutual funds, both equity and fixed income, and a platform of 160 ETFs to its clients.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2258 stocks valued at a total of $32.52Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.12%), AAPL(5.05%), and AMZN(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:VTWO by 21,152,028 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.34.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund traded for a price of $72.39 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,946,465 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 07/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.6 per share and a market cap of $2,453.67Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 36.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.94 and a price-sales ratio of 6.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,089,018 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.76.

On 07/26/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $251.9 per share and a market cap of $1,883.97Bil. The stock has returned -12.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-book ratio of 11.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.68 and a price-sales ratio of 9.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 6,351,738 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.67.

On 07/26/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $114.81 per share and a market cap of $1,168.12Bil. The stock has returned -37.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-book ratio of 8.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 34,137,376-share investment in NYSE:CCJ. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.31 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Cameco Corp traded for a price of $23.12 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned 33.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cameco Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 62.39 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

