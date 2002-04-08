SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) ( ENOB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Enochian securities between September 24, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 26, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school; (ii) accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian’s product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best; (iii) accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company’s product pipeline; (iv) Enochian’s senior leadership knew Gumrukcu had a criminal history that included fraud; (v) accordingly, Enochian’s reliance on Gumrukcu, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company’s scientific findings; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Enochian class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Enochian class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

